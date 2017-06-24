Roularta Mediatech Accelerator Graduation Class '17

Roularta Media Group and Duval Union consulting supported 9 excellent Belgian start-ups with our Roularta Mediatech Accelerator programme.

Detailed information about our accelerator programme is available on http://www.roulartamediatech.be.

On June 20th the startups graduated and each did a 7 minute pitch for potential investors, VCs and business angels and press.

These are the 9 startups:

- Artlead: Curated platform to discover & buy art from today's best artists

- Charlie24: On-demand road side assistance app

- Find.me: Find without searching through artificial intelligence

- Hoplr: The social network for your neighborhood

- Look Live Media: Ask anyone to be your on-demand webcam

- Talk2Fans: Optimize communication between clubs, sponsors & fans

- TillAlways: Premium online in memoriam pages

- Venyous: AirBnB for undiscovered (private) event locations

- Zoala TV: The traveler's new living room TV experience