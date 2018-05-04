Vlaamse economie heeft groeiplafond bereikt

04/05/18 om 19:08 - Bijgewerkt om 17:01

De Vlaamse economie heeft haar groeiplafond bereikt. Dat leidt ondernemersorganisatie VOKA af uit haar conjunctuurbarometer, een halfjaarlijkse bevraging bij bedrijfsleiders. Goed nieuws dan weer is dat de hoogconjunctuur wellicht nog twee jaar aanhoudt.

De Vlaamse economie heeft haar groeiplafond bereikt. Dat leidt ondernemersorganisatie VOKA af uit haar conjunctuurbarometer, een halfjaarlijkse bevraging bij bedrijfsleiders. Goed nieuws dan weer is dat de hoogconjunctuur wellicht nog twee jaar aanhoudt.

Lees meer over:

Z-Nieuws items

Z-Nieuws items

meer video's »

Meest recente video'smeer video's

Trends - Bedrijvenmeer

Trends - Beleidmeer

Trends - Financemeer

Onze partners