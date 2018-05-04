De Vlaamse economie heeft haar groeiplafond bereikt. Dat leidt ondernemersorganisatie VOKA af uit haar conjunctuurbarometer, een halfjaarlijkse bevraging bij bedrijfsleiders. Goed nieuws dan weer is dat de hoogconjunctuur wellicht nog twee jaar aanhoudt.
Vlaamse economie heeft groeiplafond bereikt
