Ook dit jaar weer werden een reeks technologische bedrijven door Agoria en Sirris bekroond met een Factory of the Future award. Zes bedrijven die in 2019 bekroond werden, wisten hun titel te verlengen voor drie jaar. In deze uitzending stellen we twee van hen aan u voor: BMT Aerospace uit Oostkamp en Duracell uit Aarschot.
Z-Industry: BMT Aeropace en Duracell zijn Factory of the Future 14/04/22
Z-Industry
- Z-Industry: BMT Aeropace en Duracell zijn Factory of the Future 14/04/22
- Z-Industry Factory of the future: Aisin Europe is Factory of the Future 2022 - 07/04/22
- Z-Industry Factory of the future: STAS Doornik is Factory of the Future 2022 - 31/03/22
- Z-Industry Factory of the future: Vinventions Thimister is Factory of the Future 2022
- Z-Industry Factory of the future: Takeda Lessines is Factory of the Future 2022 17/03/22