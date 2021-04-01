Agrifirm Nuscience uit Drongen, producent van mengsels en additieven voor de diervoederindustrie, heeft de afgelopen jaren zijn productiecapaciteit verdubbeld. Naast extra meng- en afvullijnen werd het hele productieproces onder de loep genomen om na te gaan welke stappen geoptimaliseerd en geautomatiseerd konden worden.