Aisin Europe produceert versnellingsbakken en navigatiesystemen voor de automobielsector. Het bedrijf is sinds 1997 gevestigd op een industriezone in de buurt van Bergen en telt zo'n 500 medewerkers. Aisin Europe werd in 2019 bekroond met een Factory of the Future award en heeft die onlangs verlengd voor drie jaar. Het bedrijf zet sterk in op data om zijn processen efficiënter te maken. Het ontwikkelt ook nieuwe machines om zijn productie flexibeler te kunnen omschakelen voor een divers gamma aan producten.