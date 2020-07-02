Alstom uit Charleroi is een toeleverancier van systemen die de veiligheid van het treinverkeer verzekeren. Het innoveert, zowel in zijn productaanbod als in zijn productieafdeling. Zo werd in de kabelafdeling bijvoorbeeld de interactieve looming tafel geïntroduceerd en wordt sinds twee jaar ook met geïntegreerde teams gewerkt op de werkvloer.