Cargill Izegem, dat oliën en vetten raffineert, investeert al jaren in state-of-the art productiefaciliteiten. Zo werd in een nieuwe destillatietoren in de raffinaderij zelf ontwikkelde technologie geïntegreerd. Daarnaast zet het bedrijf in op automatisering om flexibeler te kunnen werken.
Z-Industry Factory of the Future : Cargill 18/03/21
