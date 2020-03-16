Daikin is al 45 jaar gekend als producent van airconditioningtoestellen en warmtepompen. De fabriek in Oostende vervult een headquarterfunctie en kreeg recent een upgrade. Er werd geïnvesteerd in zelflerende, adaptieve systemen en via camera's wordt data verzameld om de productie te optimaliseren.
