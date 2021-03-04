Bij Danone in Rotselaar wordt yoghurt en Actimel geproduceerd. Actimel werd 25 jaar geleden in deze vestiging uitgevonden. In de zomer van 2020 werd een plantaardige versie gelanceerd, een project waarvoor een nieuwe productie-installatie werd ontwikkeld.
