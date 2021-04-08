ST Engineering is een producent van hard- en software voor satellietcommunicatie. De fabriek in Erpe-Mere, die nu deel uitmaakt van de multinational ST Engineering iDirect, werd andermaal uitgeroepen tot Factory of the Future. Het bedrijf investeert verder, onder meer in een manufacturing execution system
