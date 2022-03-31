De groep STAS bouwt kippers en opleggers. Sinds het jaar 2000 beschikt de groep ook over een vestiging in Doornik, waar 100 mensen werken. Die fabriek won een Factory of the Future award in 2019 en heeft ze nu verlengd voor drie jaar. Er werd intussen een nieuwe gebouw opgetrokken voor een nieuwe verflijn, waarbij robots en operatoren samenwerken.
Factory of the future: STAS Doornik is Factory of the Future 2022 - 31/03/22
Factory of the future: STAS Doornik is Factory of the Future 2022 - 31/03/22
