Takeda Lessines is één van de 10 grootste biofarmabedrijven van België. Het ontwikkelt producten voor patiënten die lijden aan een zeldzame ziekte en telt ongeveer 1200 medewerkers. Om efficiënter te werken, worden nieuwe technologieën zoals AR en VR geïmplementeerd op de werkvloer. Daarnaast heeft Takeda ook een strategisch plan uitgewerkt om zijn ecologische voetafdruk te verminderen.
Takeda Lessines is Factory of the Future 2022 17/03/22
Z-Industry
