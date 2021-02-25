Tôlerie Delhez uit Thimister, gespecialiseerd in fijn plaatwerk, investeert continu in zijn productie-apparaat. De meeste machines in het atelier zijn hoogstens 4 jaar in dienst. Als toeleverancier wil het bedrijf een voorloper blijven in nieuwe technologieën.
Z-Industry: Factory of the Future: Tôlerie Delhez 25/02/21
- Z-Industry: Factory of the Future: Tôlerie Delhez 25/02/21
