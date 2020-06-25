Valeo Vision uit Ath is een onderdeel van de groep Valeo en levert mistlampen en daglichten aan alle autoconstructeurs ter wereld. Het bedrijf werd drie jaar geleden voor het eerst uitgeroepen tot Factory of the Future. Sindsdien is er hard gewerkt om de fabriek verder te automatiseren en mens en machine met elkaar te verzoenen.
