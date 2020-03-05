Vandemoortele Izegem is één van de 34 fabrieken is binnen de groep Vandemoortele. Deze vestiging is voor de Europese marktleider in margarineproducten een uithangbord, zeker op het vlak van automatisatie en het inzetten van state-of-the-art technologie.
Z-Industry Factory of the Future - Vandemoortele Izegem is Factory of the Future 2020
Z-Industry
- Z-Industry Factory of the Future - Vandemoortele Izegem is Factory of the Future 2020
- Z-Industry: Kautex Textron is Factory of the Future 2020 - 27/02/20
- Z-Industry Factory of the Future: Biobakkerij De Trog 02/05/19
- Z-Industry Factory of the Future: Janssen Pharmaceutica 25/04/19
- Z-Industry Factory of the Future: AW Europe 18/04/19