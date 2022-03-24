Vinventions produceert synthetische wijnkurken op basis van plantaardige grondstoffen. De vestiging in Thimister is de grootse van de groep en telt 250 werknemers. Ze investeert al lang in automatisering. De afgelopen jaren werden cobots en iPads geïntroduceerd op de werkvloer om de efficiëntie te verhogen en operatoren te ontlasten van repetitieve taken.
Z-Industry Factory of the future: Vinventions Thimister is Factory of the Future 2022
Z-Industry
- Z-Industry Factory of the future: Vinventions Thimister is Factory of the Future 2022
- Z-Industry Factory of the future: Takeda Lessines is Factory of the Future 2022 17/03/22
- Z-Industry: P&V Panels is Factory of the Future 2022 - 10/03/22
- Z-Industry: Terumo is Factory of the Future 2022 - 03/03/22
- Z-Industry Factory of the future - ZF Wind Power is Factory of the Future 24/02/22