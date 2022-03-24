Vinventions produceert synthetische wijnkurken op basis van plantaardige grondstoffen. De vestiging in Thimister is de grootse van de groep en telt 250 werknemers. Ze investeert al lang in automatisering. De afgelopen jaren werden cobots en iPads geïntroduceerd op de werkvloer om de efficiëntie te verhogen en operatoren te ontlasten van repetitieve taken.