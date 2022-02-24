ZF Wind Power is een onderdeel van de ZF groep, met hoofdkantoor in Lommel. Het vervaardigt zo'n 1.000 tandwielkasten of power trains per jaar, met een vermogen van 3 tot 6 MegaWatt. Om grotere en performantere windturbines mogelijk te maken, herzag deze fabriek van de toekomst de voorbije jaren een groot deel van haar processen.