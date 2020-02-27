Kautex Textron uit Tessenderlo produceert brandstoftanks, ondermeer voor Ford, Volvo en Renault. Als toeleverancier van de automotive industrie moet het bedrijf niet alleen performant, maar ook erg flexibel zijn. Het investeerde daarom sterk in datacaptatie en analytics.
Kautex Textron is Factory of the Future 2020 - 27/02/20
Kautex Textron is Factory of the Future 2020
