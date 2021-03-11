L'Oréal vestigde zich in 1975 in Libramont. De fabriek telt vandaag 400 medewerkers. Dankzij continue investeringen in machines en technologie, maar ook in de competenties van het team, kan de fabriek zich snel aanpassen aan nieuwe noden. Dat bewees ze ook tijdens de coronacrisis.
