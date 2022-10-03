P&V Panels ontwerpt en bouwt elektrische schakelborden. Naast deze productie en engineering heeft het bedrijf ook een afdeling die onderhoud uitvoert op schakelborden en een gespecialiseerd team voor gebouwenautomatisatie. In de vestiging in Heusden-Zolder werden een hele reeks digitalisatieprojecten doorgevoerd om de processen beter met elkaar te linken. Ook de inrichting van de productieruimte werd grondig aangepakt.