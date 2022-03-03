Terumo uit Haasrode produceert zo'n 800 miljoen injectienaalden, katheders en accessoires per jaar. Om als Europese productievestiging van een Japanse groep relevant te blijven, focuste het bedrijf bewust op de B2B-markt, met specifiek ontwikkelde producten. Daartoe werd geïnvesteerd in een flexibel machinepark dat automatisatie combineert met doorgedreven datacaptatie.