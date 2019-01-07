Z-Nieuws 07/01/19: Cruciaal handelsoverleg tussen de VS en China ingezet

Handelsakkoord of handelsoorlog? / Nieuwe brexit-countdown voor May / Biotechaandelen op Brusselse beurs kennen topdag, focus op Mithra / Technolie-updates van CES en Microsoft / Innovatief bio-varkensbedrijf BioVar.be opgestart / Beursgesprek: topdag voor de Belgische biotechaandelen in aanloop naar congres in San Francisco