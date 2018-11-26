Z-Nieuws 26/11/18: Theresa May lanceert haar brexit-slotoffensief

May in slotoffensief naar 11 december / Loongroei in West-Europa is bijna volledig stilgevallen, beterschap op komst / Betaalgedrag bij jongeren verontrustend / Minderheidsaandeelhouders in opstand bij Asit Biotech / Waregem Business Park pioniert als CO2-neutraal bouwproject / Beursgesprek: analyse van de opstand bij Asit Biotech en de instorting van de Bitcoin